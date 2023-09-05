Calling all brunch enthusiasts, Vancouver’s new sophisticated mid-morning and early afternoon service has arrived at Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar, and it’s nothing short of spectacular.

The elegant restaurant is located in the Sutton Place Hotel Vancouver at 845 Burrard Street, making it a great destination for downtown dwellers and those popping into the area to dine.

Boulevard’s brunch is served in style, which comes as no surprise to those patrons familiar with Executive Chef Roger Ma and his team’s signature culinary flair.

When we sat down to check out the fresh offerings, we were greeted with the concept’s frozen flower mimosa in two varieties: one with a rose made of raspberry purée and another with a daisy made of mango purée.

We were already in heaven. Full stop.

The menu offers all the trappings necessary for a picture-perfect and memorable feast. Sitting on the front patio under the sun-soaked sky is a nice touch, too.

Naturally, brunch here means a selection of bounty from the ocean, including fresh oysters, a prawn cocktail, hamachi crudo, tuna tataki, and Boulevard’s prominent seafood tower, available for two or four people.

The latter features nori-wrapped steelhead, albacore tuna tataki, mussel escabèche, Dungeness crab Louie, snow crab legs, prawns, and oysters.

Chef Ma’s half lobster thermidor is a highlight of this menu.

Made with béchamel, button mushrooms, and gruyère, and served with poached eggs, the lavish vibes of this service are embodied in this dish alone.

Boulevard offers elevated versions of brunch classics as well. Think of dishes such as a filling smoothie bowl, avocado toast, and a French omelet made with crème fraiche, dill, and salmon caviar.

If you want to take your omelet up a notch, just opt for the seared Hokkaido scallop add-on.

Other items we tried during our visit include a mouthwatering heirloom tomato and burrata plate, an eggs Benedict with house-cured back bacon, and a vibrant summer vegetable shakshuka.

Now, after enjoying a few of the aforementioned savoury suggestions during your own visit, you might come to the conclusion that you don’t have room for dessert.

That’s where you’d be wrong.

Dining at Boulevard without devouring at least one of Executive Pastry Chef Kenta Takahashi’s creations isn’t an option. Named Best Pastry Chef by Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants in 2020 and 2023, Takahashi’s delights are something you must experience if you have a sweet tooth.

While some morsels can be ordered on their own, we’d urge you to check out Indulgences By Kenta, a menu option that allows diners either a small or large selection of samplings in memorable flavours.

On top of the outstanding eats and sips, the service at Boulevard is always top-notch.

While this might not be an everyday spread, we can confirm it’s certainly worth the splurge for celebrations and special occasions.

Brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 am to 2 pm at Boulevard. Be sure to check it out. Reservations are strongly recommended.

Address: 845 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-642-2900

