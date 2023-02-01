Vancouver’s slated to get a new spot that celebrates West Coast culture and cuisine soon: Wildlight Kitchen + Bar.

The new concept is set to open in West Point Grey on February 2, and Chef Warren Chow will be at the helm of the kitchen.

Set to be an “approachable, premium-casual concept,” patrons can expect Wildlight to serve modern dishes alongside BC wines and curated cocktails.

Chow, who just celebrated a gold medal win at the ExpoGast 2022 Culinary World Cup with Team Canada, will be crafting plates using sustainable, regional, and seasonal ingredients.

This includes produce from the UBC Farm, fresh Pacific seafood, and ethically raised meat.

“There is something so special about the freshness of the air, the quality of the light, and the rugged abundance here on the West Coast,” said Chow.

“Wildlight is about harmoniously bringing together the land, sea and sky, and showcasing nature’s bounty.”

Guests can expect highlights like a pescatarian charcuterie board; a dry-aged, grass-fed Two Rivers beef burger; and seared Hokkaido scallops with truffle risotto at the new West Coast brasserie once it opens.

In addition to an all-day menu, Wildlight will offer a daily happy hour, a late-night happy hour, and a weekend brunch service.

This concept is also Pattison Food Group’s first restaurant venture.

The group currently includes stores such as Save-On-Foods, Buy-Low Foods, Quality Foods, and Everything Wine, to name a few.

“The Wildlight team has used their talent and expertise to capture the spirit of the West Coast and bring it to life in an immersive and welcoming dining experience,” says Darrell Jones, president of Pattison Food Group.

“We are so proud to open our doors and share this amazing restaurant with our guests.”

Find Wildlight open starting February 2. It will be open daily from 11 am to 11 pm and weekend brunch will be introduced soon.

Address: 107-5380 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Phone: 604-915-0722

Instagram