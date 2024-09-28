Canadians know that food here costs a small fortune, but comparing the cost of groceries in other countries can still be a real eye-opener.

Previously, we checked the cost of groceries in Mexico, France, Australia, and Malaysia, where food is comparatively cheaper.

That’s what content creator Andrew discovered while shopping for groceries in Edinburgh, Scotland. Andrew, a post-graduate student from Ontario, shared a seven-second grocery haul clip on their TikTok channel @alypasta, and it certainly got people talking. The clip currently has over 500,000 views.

“I can’t wrap my head around it,” reads the caption.

The video then pans across a kitchen counter full of grocery items.

“As a Canadian in Scotland, I am baffled every time I buy groceries,” states Andrew. “This only cost me £24 (C$43).”

Some items include a bag of pears, pasta sauce, hotdogs, a loaf of sliced bread, and juice.

“I feel like I’m stealing,” reads the caption. “It feels like someone is going to jump out and arrest me. The biggest culture shock for real.”

Watch the video below:

Canadians aren’t the only ones struggling with affordability — according to the Scottish Business News, Scotland is struggling with a cost-of-living crisis, and salaries can’t keep up with rising costs. As of April 1, the National Living Wage in Scotland went up to £11.44 (C$20.66) per hour. On the same day, the federal minimum wage in Canada also went up from C$16.65 to C$17.30.

Yet, it’s easier to find more affordable groceries in Scotland.

“Bro, I paid nine effing dollars for toothpaste yesterday,” stated one Canadian. “TOOTHPASTE. I hate it here.”

Someone pointed out, “The spices alone would be $40. I’m going to cry.”

Another commenter wrote, “I’m the opposite — a Scottish gal living in Canada, and I feel like I’m being robbed daily.”

One quipped, “It’s part of the Canadian experience at this point.”

Some commenters pointed out that prices vary depending on the supermarket, but stores like Lidl offer low prices.

We decided to find out how much the same grocery haul would cost in Canada. We chose Walmart Canada for comparison and chose substitutes where needed. Here’s how much it would cost to buy the same items at Walmart Canada.

Bread

Great Value white bread — C$1.97

Eggs

Great Value large eggs, 12 — C$3.93

Ground beef

Your Fresh Market lean ground beef — $C7.48

Hotdogs

Great Value Original wieners, 12 — C$4.97

Cucumber

Seedless cucumber — C$1.47

Pears

Bartlett pears, 3lb — C$6.97

Baby potatoes

Your Fresh Market mini yellow potatoes — C$3.97

Salad mix

Your Fresh Market spring mix — C$4.87

Grapes

Seedless grapes, 1 bag — C$8.75

Parmesan

Great Value parmesan cheese — C$5.67

Juice

Del Monte mango nectar — C$2.48

Salt and pepper

Great Value Atlantic salt — C$3.47

Great Value ground black pepper — C$3.97

Seasoning

Great Value garlic powder — C$3.97

Plochman’s ground sweet paprika — C$4.47

Jaffa cakes

Jaffa orange cakes — $2.27

While the same type of products cost Andrew C$43 in Scotland, they would cost $70.68 at Walmart Canada.

“I used to live in Scotland,” wrote one concerned commenter. “These prices make sense. But are Canadians OK over there with their cost of living crisis?”