Michelin Guide reveals it’s heading to a third location in Canada

Look out, world! A brand-new Canadian province has just been named as a Michelin Guide destination.

The world-renowned Michelin Guide has revealed that it will officially be heading to Quebec, which will join Vancouver and Toronto as the only other Canadian destinations currently in the program.

Michelin Guide Québec’s first restaurant selection will take place in 2025, featuring culinary gems found throughout the province.

“We are excited to plant our flag in Québec as the newest destination for the Michelin Guide in Canada,” says Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides.

“Québec’s culinary scene shines a light on the rich heritage and traditions of the province attracting travelers on the lookout for remarkable and tasty experiences. I look forward to revealing what my famously anonymous Inspectors discover for the inaugural selection.”

The rigorous process will see each of the Michelin Guide’s anonymous inspectors secretly make their dining reservations and pay for their meals so that their experience reflects that of any other customer.

To be considered for a spot in the prestigious guide, restaurants will be assessed on five criteria: quality products, harmony of flavours, mastery of cooking techniques, the chef’s voice and personality as reflected in the cuisine, and consistency between each visit and across the menu, as the inspectors will visit several times a year.

While the guide has several different awards, the most coveted is the Michelin Star. The guide is also known for its Bib Gourmand selection, which highlights restaurants that offer high-quality food at good prices.

Michelin Guide’s first foray into Canada was in Toronto, shortly followed by Vancouver in 2022.

Here’s to many more Michelin Stars making their way to Canada soon.