Big news for the Canadian restaurant industry. Canada is reportedly getting its first Michelin style guide, and it will be launching in Toronto.

In a report by The Globe and Mail published Friday, the company behind the Michelin guide is allegedly ready to announce on Tuesday that they will be bringing the guidebooks to Canada.

The Globe cites two sources with knowledge of the matter as anonymous because they are not able to speak to it publicly.

For those unfamiliar with Michelin and its guides, their judgement is considered of high importance when it comes to fine dining.

You might also like: MTV just launched a new Jersey Shore-inspired drink in Canada

Starbucks Canada is increasing employee wages, improving benefits

Toronto's Don Alfonso 1890 has found a new permanent home

They rank restaurants with stars depending on the dining experience, with one star being very good, and three stars as the ultimate accomplishment.

Toronto Mayor John Tory, Federal Tourism Minister Randy Boissonault, chef Daniel Boulud and chef Alvin Leung are expected to be at the announcement on Tuesday.

Dished Toronto will keep you updated as more details are revealed.

Daily Hive has reached out to Destination Toronto for comment.