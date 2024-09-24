Did Loblaw delete bad Google reviews of its No Name grocery store?

Some Canadians are accusing the new Loblaw No Name grocery store of deleting bad reviews online.

Last week, Reddit user bandi53 posted a screenshot of the Google reviews of the new format No Name store in Windsor, Ontario.

“Windsor No Name store deleting bad reviews,” reads the post. “They had a pile of bad reviews, and suddenly… gone!”

If you’re unaware, in late August, Loblaw announced it would pilot a new concept of “value-based” No Name grocery stores in parts of Ontario.

Based on the grocer’s distinctive line of bright yellow generic brand products, the discount store promises to help customers save up to 20% on everyday groceries and household essentials by lowering operating costs and carrying only a targeted assortment of products.

The Windsor No Name store, located at the Windsor Crossings Premium Outlet Mall near the US border, opened on September 5.

On Google, the Loblaw-owned supermarket has only three five-star reviews, all from two weeks ago. The photos uploaded to its Google Maps location were also from two weeks ago.

Canadians flooded the Reddit post with their theories about what happened to the alleged bad reviews.

“Google Pro here… You cannot delete Google Reviews unless you succeed in reporting the review and getting the associated Google accounts shut down,” reads one comment. “Instead, they probably ‘closed’ the location, then moved the map marker and stuffed the ‘new’ location with five-star reviews.”

According to the search engine’s Help Centre, businesses must report a review to ask Google to remove or delete it from their profile; they cannot delete it themselves.

“Report only reviews that violate Google policies,” reads the Help Centre. “Don’t report a review just because you disagree with it or don’t like it.”

The policies it refers to include deceptive behaviour, such as fake engagement and misrepresentation, and inappropriate content, such as harassment and hate speech.

Along the vein of fake engagement, others alleged that Google is quick to delete one-star reviews that they might consider “inorganic,” which could mean a flood of low reviews within a set amount of time.

“Many companies abuse that to get reviews removed,” reads the response.

“Also, Google removes reviews that are left by people who never went there. They check your location when [a] review was submitted,” added another.

While Daily Hive never saw the alleged “pile of bad reviews,” other Redditors say shoppers from across Canada were review-bombing the store.

“Half the negative reviews on the original were locals; others were from other parts of Canada,” reads a comment. “Two five stars were their only review, and a few genuinely praised the store. This is 100% removing the business and reposting.”

A Redditor managed to add their negative review under this post.

“I don’t understand how this place even exists. We have NoFrills and it’s supposed to be the discount grocery store. Why do we need this monstrosity of a thing?” it reads.

Loblaw responds

In an email statement to Daily Hive, Loblaw cleared the air.

“We certainly have not deleted any comments, nor have we moved the marker,” said a spokesperson.

Google has yet to respond to Daily Hive’s request for comment about whether bad reviews have been deleted and why that may be.

One review that can’t be taken down was posted to Reddit shortly after the Windsor store’s opening.

After browsing through the aisles, one Canadian had a lot of thoughts.

“Some people, including me, had the opportunity to go into this new No Name Windsor store today, and the verdict is… don’t waste your time,” they wrote.

Read the full review here.

Besides Windsor, No Name grocery stores will also be piloted in St. Catharines and Brockville.

What are your thoughts on this new format of No Name stores? Let us know in the comments.