Whistler is in no shortage of fantastic places to eat and drink, and another one is poised to launch this summer in the famous BC destination: Mekong.

This spot for fine Thai cuisine is brought to us by Infinity Group, which operates other Whistler restaurants and cafes, including The Mexican Corner Restaurant, La Cantina, and the recently opened Rockit Coffee Co.

Mekong as a concept is “influenced and informed” by the celebrated Chef Angus An of Vancouver’s Michelin-recommended Maenam restaurant.

This 98-seat eatery with an outdoor patio is slated to open on July 1 in Creekside.

It will offer a menu of eats executed by Thai-born Chef Bonnie Khummuang, made using seasonal produce from surrounding farms, seafood from the Pacific Ocean, and even some ingredients sourced from Thailand itself.

Think inventive snacks and sides, family-style dishes, and takeout options for lunch and dinner.

In addition to cooking alongside Chef An for three years, Chef Khummuang was previously head chef at An’s Longtail Kitchen in New Westminster.

“I love Thailand and after immersing myself in the food and culture I knew fine Thai cuisine was the next culinary experience I wanted to give Whistler,” says Pepe Barajas, CEO and president of Infinity Group.

“With the opening of Mekong, our group has engaged visionaries like Chef An to inspire and influence the development of this new concept and help us create an unforgettable dining destination.”

The group is also teaming up with award-winning Daniel Meloché Designs for Mekong’s interior.

We’re told to expect a “highly detailed” design complete with an inventive light installation featuring “balloon-like, white-and-gold chandeliers.”

“The space is memorable and I can see Mekong’s patio being a hit with mountain bikers riding the Creek zone of the Whistler Mountain Bike Park,” says Barajas.

Infinity Group also has plans for another concept called Balam, inspired by the vibes of Latin America, set to open before the end of the year in Whistler Village.

Mekong

Address: 204-2067 Lake Placid Road, Whistler

Instagram