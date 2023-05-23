The St. Louis Bar & Grill is no stranger to epic wing deals.

Running from May 30 to July 2, the popular wing chain with over 75 locations across Canada will be having an all-you-can-eat wing event.

This Wingsanity deal costs $23.99 per person and a few lucky people will be given a Clean as Cluck Poncho that is certified by the company as “100% wing sauce-resistant and patio-approved.”

“After years of seeing so many of our guests leaving Wingsanity dripping in sauce, we had a responsibility to fulfil,” said Royal Nasager, the VP of Marketing for St. Louis Bar & Grill, in a press release.

“We stand behind our Clean as Cluck Poncho in its ability to provide the protection required to fully participate in Wingsanity. It also doubles as a Devilishly Good rain slicker.”

The Canadian chain is known for its wings, ribs, and other BBQ-style eats and operates locations in Ontario, Alberta, BC, and The Maritimes.

St. Louis’ wings come in several different fan-favourite flavour varieties, including Hot & Honey, Buffalo Ranch, General Tao’s, and Smoked BBQ Heat.

When: May 30 to July 2, 2023

Where: Participating locations

Price: $23.99

