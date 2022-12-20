Listen up, coffee lovers! A “new coffee experience” called Rockit Coffee Co. is set to officially open in Whistler later this week.

The concept is located at 227-2063 Lake Placid Road in Whistler’s Creekside community, and it aims to serve up some deliciousness to locals and visitors alike.

Rockit will offer both sweet and savoury menu items and pastries alongside a robust coffee program shining a light on ethically made, fair trade, and organic varieties from around the globe.

Expect Funkadelic Teas, a lineup of Belgian hot chocolate, and Aero Smoothies.

The two-level space will offer indoor dining and a patio next spring.

Designed by Vancouver’s Daniel Meloché Design, the interior will feature a “playful, interactive, and inviting retro vibe.”

Expect pops of yellow, brass, and greenery.

In addition to local and international coffee, Rockit is prepping to sell pastries, treats, and even convenient grab-and-go items for those in a rush to hit the slopes.

“Our goal with Rockit was to make the standard cafe environment fun, and we hope people will enjoy their visit with us and return again and again,” says Pepe Barajas, CEO and president of Infinity Enterprises, which also has popular Whistler restaurants The Mexican Corner and Tacos La Cantina in its portfolio.

“The ski season has just started and there is great energy here in Creekside. Come fuel up at Rockit!”

Rockit Coffee Co.

Address: 227-2063 Lake Placid Road, Whistler

