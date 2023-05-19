If you’re not the type to travel around BC in search of epic hikes or natural wonders but you’ll move for beer — say less.

Swift Brewing is officially launching in Victoria, BC, and it certainly looks like a must-hit new spot for brew-loving folks in and around the area.

The fresh brewery and good-time tasting room is located at 450 Swift Street in Victoria.

Now, Dished is told the fresh spot for beers and beyond will be grand opening on May 23.

Swift Brewing will offer a wide range of beer as well as cocktails and “basement snacks” such as Jiffy Pop, Chex Mix, and Party Mix Olives.

This spot will also offer the full menu from CRAFT Beer Market.

Swift will have a nostalgic throwback vibe.

Think old-school charm with modern-day comfort. The tasting room looks welcoming and cozy, aka the best place to sit while enjoying a cold bevy.

“SWIFT will offer a range of beers, appealing to all levels of beer lovers,” says co-founder Scott Frank.

“Our passion for great beer and good times is what drives us, and we can’t wait to share that with the community.”

Come launch, you can find Swift Brewing open Tuesday to Sunday from noon til late.

Swift Brewing

Address: 450 Swift Street, Victoria

Instagram