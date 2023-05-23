The first-ever standalone McCafé is set to open soon in a Canadian airport.

Montreal’s Pierre-Elliot-Trudeau International Airport will be the home to the McDonald’s cafe offshoot, according to a press release.

With plans to open later this summer, the McCafé will not only be the first to open in a Canadian airport but is also the first standalone in the province of Quebec as a whole.

This spot will offer travellers the chain’s Premium Roast Coffee, as well as espresso-based beverages, McMuffin Sandwiches, sweet baked goods, in addition to an exclusive menu of made-in-house sandwiches (like grilled cheese and croissant sandwiches).

The McCafe will be located in front of Gate 50, right near the entrance of international departures, and will feature some self-ordering kiosks to ensure that the experience is as quick and convenient as possible.

The McCafe at Pierre-Elliot-Trudeau International Airport is slated to open sometime in Summer 2023.