McDonald's to open first-ever standalone McCafé in a Canadian airport
The first-ever standalone McCafé is set to open soon in a Canadian airport.
Montreal’s Pierre-Elliot-Trudeau International Airport will be the home to the McDonald’s cafe offshoot, according to a press release.
With plans to open later this summer, the McCafé will not only be the first to open in a Canadian airport but is also the first standalone in the province of Quebec as a whole.
This spot will offer travellers the chain’s Premium Roast Coffee, as well as espresso-based beverages, McMuffin Sandwiches, sweet baked goods, in addition to an exclusive menu of made-in-house sandwiches (like grilled cheese and croissant sandwiches).
- You might also like:
- Popular Canadian BBQ chain to offer all-you-can-eat wings all month long
- Canadian restaurant now charging extra for paying with credit cards
- Popular food dishes at Cactus Club ranked from worst to best
The McCafe will be located in front of Gate 50, right near the entrance of international departures, and will feature some self-ordering kiosks to ensure that the experience is as quick and convenient as possible.
The McCafe at Pierre-Elliot-Trudeau International Airport is slated to open sometime in Summer 2023.