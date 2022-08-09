Looks like die-hard sandwich aficionados will have to make a trip out east to try Canada’s original spot for donairs if they haven’t already, as local celeb chef and TV personality Matty Matheson has given it some serious praise in a clip recently posted online.

In a video posted to King of Donair’s Instagram, Matheson calls the morsel, aka the legendary official food of Halifax, the “greatest sandwich in all of Canada.”

Now that’s some serious stuff coming from Matheson, who operates several restaurant concepts in Toronto, Ontario.

“Eat this, and your life will get better instantly,” the chef continued in the video.

Halifax, Nova Scotia’s King of Donair has been serving the city sandwiches and pizzas piled high with toppings since 1973.

It’s an iconic dish, and obviously made our list of the best things you need to eat in Halifax.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by King of Donair (@kingofdonair)

Continuing on in the video, which looks to be for a Viceland project, Matheson didn’t hold back, calling out Toronto, the country’s largest city, for failing to deliver when it comes to whipping up a decent donair-style sandwich.

“Not one person in the biggest city in Canada can figure this out,” he expressed, before coining the donair he’d tasted in the prairies as “wack a** and bull s**t,” all whilst chowing down on a massive mouthful of sandwich.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by King of Donair (@kingofdonair)

King Of Doniar’s menu is packed to the brim with all the best kinds of fast food, including “The Original Halifax” – its classic donair, stuffed with King Donair meat, onions, tomatoes and KOD Sweet Garlic Donair sauce.

Good news for some, King Donair also has locations in Alberta and in Saskatchewan.

Well, there you have it. If you haven’t devoured a donair yet, add it to your list of bucket list foods you need to try in Canada.