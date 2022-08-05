7 unmissable Toronto food events to check out in August

Alongside a scorching Toronto summer comes a choc-a-block food festival calendar, and we can’t help but get excited to try some new and delicious eats.

Here are the best Toronto food events to check out this August.

This is Smorgusburg’s first summer in Toronto. Having laid down solid roots across the US, it’s Canada’s turn to get a taste of North America’s largest, weekly, open-air market. Boasting a plethora of vendors offering a huge range of cuisines, visitors are sure to be spoiled for choice.

When: Every Saturday from July 23 until September 10, from 11 am to 6 pm

Where: 7 Queens Quay East (at the foot of Yonge Street)

Margapalooza, Canada’s largest margarita festival, is back this year at all Lone Star Texas Grill locations across Ontario. The fun summer event is running until September 6 and features up to 22 mouth-watering cocktails with almost 10 new flavours to treat your tastebuds to.

Expect flavours like Salty Pickle, Mango Habanero, Rocket Man with a Rocket Popsicle, Fuzzy Peach, and Churro-rita.

When: Until September 6

Where: Lonestar locations across Ontario

Jerk Fest is one of Toronto’s best-loved celebrations of Caribbean food, music, art, tradition, and culture. Pull up with your lawn chairs and picnic blankets and settle into a weekend surrounded by the best of the Caribbean.

When: August 5 to 7

Where: Centennial Park, Centennial Park Road, Etobicoke

Vegandale Fest has garnered increasing popularity over the years and is now North America’s fastest-growing vegan food festival. Unmissable, if you’re looking for all things plant-based.

When: August 6, 11 am to 8 pm

Where: Fort York, Garrison Common

Toronto’s Fried Chicken Festival will feature an epic fried chicken battle pitting some of Toronto’s best fried chicken folks against each other. Enjoy fried chicken, craft beer, and more!

When: Friday, August 12 to 14

Where: 500 Progress Avenue, Scarborough

Tickets: buy online

A three-day Latin food festival is coming to Mississauga this month.

This celebration of the GTA’s Latin X cuisine and culture is set to take place at Square One Shopping Centre from August 12 to 14. The festival will feature an array of 16 food trucks, including some visitors might recognize from Instagram, against a backdrop of live Hispanic music and a string light patio.

When: August 12 from 3 pm to midnight, August 13 from 2 pm to midnight, August 14 from 2 pm to 11 pm

Where: Square One, Lot P3, 100 City Centre Drive, Mississauga

The mouth-watering meat fest makes for the perfect way to cap off the tail end of the summer season, so be sure not to miss out on the country’s largest halal barbecue event.

When: August 26 to 28

Where: Festival Terrace at Downsview Park — 35 Carl Hall Road, Toronto

With files from Karen Doradea.