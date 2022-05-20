Toronto's getting a new seafood spot thanks to Matty Matheson

Prime Seafood Palace is Toronto chef Matty Matheson’s newest project, offering hearty meals, seafood dishes, and more.

The new restaurant has not yet opened to the public but a few family and friends got to try out the menu before its official opening.

One of the attendees, Chocolatier of Marigold Sweets, Vanessa Lavorato shared the experience on Instagram and hinted it will open on May 25.

In an interview with the New York Times, Matheson shared the inspiration behind Prime Seafood Palace was thanks to “old-school stalwarts like New York’s Peter Luger” and his love for The Keg when he was a kid.

“It’s a juxtaposition in what people perceive me as versus what they’re going to walk into,” said Matheson to NYT. “I’m 40 now, and Prime Seafood Palace is a very mature, beautiful, thoughtful restaurant.”

According to the article, Matheson asked the architect Omar Gandhi to create “an airy wood cathedral.” Its aesthetically pleasing interior design features white maple wood curves similar to that of an ark and open kitchen.

This new venture is completely different compared to Matheson’s other restaurants in Toronto like Matty’s Patty’s and Fonda Balam in terms of appearance and menu offerings.

Toronto’s food scene is definitely starting to grow once again.

For those eager to check the new space out when it opens, Prime Seafood Palace is located at 944 Queen Street East.

Address: 944 Queen Street East

Website | Instagram