The weather is HOT right now in YYC, but there are some amazing Calgary food events to cool off at.

The fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into August looks pretty great and offers a wonderful last chance to enjoy the summer.

August has some of the city’s favourite summer food events like tastings, festivals, and of course, extravagant Pride activities.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out in August this week.

This year, over 80 restaurants and bars in Calgary, Edmonton, and the Rocky Mountains will be taking part, creating themed cocktails to sip on between Friday, August 5 and Friday, August 26.

Just a few of the participating establishments include Major Tom in Calgary, which was named the Best New Restaurant in Canada, and Campio Brewing in Edmonton, a contemporary brewpub that has its own brand of house-made beers.

Each spot will be serving feature cocktails where at least $1 of each drink sold will be donated to the Skipping Stone Foundation. For the full list of participating restaurants and bars, check out the website.

When: August 5 to 26, 2022

Where: Various locations

Market on Stephen Avenue

Shop and wander this fashionable area all while enjoying some craft beer, food trucks, or even hop onto one of the many patios.

When: Every Tuesday, 5 to 10 pm

Where: 8 Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Free

This weekly event is a chance to learn about and try various whiskies chosen and taught by experts in the field.

When: Every Saturday, 3:30 pm

Where: 137 8th Avenue Southwest, Calgary

Price: $25

As if a cornhole tournament wouldn’t be fun enough, there will also be food from the popular Greta Food Truck, Frozen Assets Ice Cream, and plenty of craft beer options.

When: August 13, 11 am to 6 pm

Where: 3130 16th Street SW, Calgary

Price: $12.59 to $33.68

2nd Annual Cochrane Street Fest

Yes, it’s a bit of a drive, but it should be worth it.

Guests can expect delicious food and drinks crafted by local vendors, along with live entertainment, and family-friendly activities! There will even be a secret ice cream flavour revealed and available to taste from MacKay’s Ice Cream. When: Saturday, August 13, 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Mitford Park, 201 W Rock Road, Cochrane

Price: Free Lobsterfest Calgary Every ticket comes with not only a mug of Blue Moon beer and a ticket to the live music but also a 1.5 lb lobster flown straight from the East Coast, with all the fixings on the side. When: Saturday, August 13, 6 to 11 pm

Where: Toad ‘n’ Turtle Pubhouse & Grill – 5155 130 Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $39.95 per person Korean Day Festival View this post on Instagram A post shared by 캘거리 한인회 (Calgary Korean Association) (@calgary_korean_association) The festival, now in its 15th year, will be celebrating and showcasing Korea’s unique culture at St. Patrick’s Island Park on Saturday, August 13. As well as traditional Korean music and dance performances, there’ll also of course be K-Pop, food trucks, Squid Game-inspired activities, and more. Food restaurants and drink spots like Ke Charcoal Grill & Sushi, Roy’s Korean Kitchen, The Gimbap, The Apron, Snowcapz Cafe, and more will be showcasing some of their best dishes, with featured ones as well. Where: St. Patrick’s Island Park – 1300 Zoo Road NE, Calgary

When: Saturday, August 13, 9 am to 5:30 pm

Price: Free Instagram

Biking to and from four of YYC’s best spots, this summer-only tour is a great chance to try dishes created by the area’s top chefs.

When: Every Saturday, 10 am to 3:15 pm

Where: Hutch Cafe, Canela Cafe & Bakery, Peasant Cheese, and Donna Mac

Price: Starting at $155.90

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Japanese Festival (@yycomatsuri)

Kicking off on Saturday, August 13, an Omatsuri is a traditional festival and authentic event for Japanese customs, filled with traditional music, song and dance, martial arts demonstrations, food, drinks, and more.

The Calgary Japanese Festival in Calgary looks to be a celebration of Japanese heritage, culture, and traditions, with games and activities for kids and galleries of local Japanese artwork.

And of course, there will be several food kiosks featuring traditional Japanese cuisine from some of YYC’s best spots, and even a Sake and Beer Fest.

When: Saturday, August 13, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Max Bell Centre – 1001 Barlow Trail SE, Calgary

Price: $10

Instagram