A&W Canada and Chef Matty Matheson collab on new prime rib burger
The ultimate Canadian burger is coming to A&W Canada thanks to a delicious new collab with Toronto Chef Matty Matheson.
Believe it or not, this is the best burger ever — or at least that’s what it’s called. A&W Canada and Chef Matty Matheson have teamed up to create the “Best-Burger-Ever” Burger.
Get ready to bite into a mouthwatering grass-fed, prime rib burger, available at A&W
restaurants across the country starting next week.
View this post on Instagram
“This is the burger collaboration Canada has been waiting for,” said Matheson. “A&W asked me to help make the best-tasting burger ever — and I totally nailed it. Starting with
the best ever cut of the best ever grass-fed beef made simple.”
The new limited-edition burger features a 4oz grass-fed, prime rib patty, topped with real cheddar cheese, fried pickles, grilled onions, and garlic aioli on a buttery brioche bun.
“Brand collaborations are popping up everywhere these days — but we were on the lookout for a true burger fan, who knows their beef, to partner with,” said Julia Cutt, Director of Brand Communications and Digital Marketing at A&W Canada.
“Matty is the perfect fit for A&W, and we’ve teamed up to take our grass-fed beef to the next level. We can’t wait for Canadians to try what we’ve created together!”
Friendly reminder! This combination is available starting April 25 for a limited time only.