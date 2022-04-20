The ultimate Canadian burger is coming to A&W Canada thanks to a delicious new collab with Toronto Chef Matty Matheson.

Believe it or not, this is the best burger ever — or at least that’s what it’s called. A&W Canada and Chef Matty Matheson have teamed up to create the “Best-Burger-Ever” Burger.

Get ready to bite into a mouthwatering grass-fed, prime rib burger, available at A&W

restaurants across the country starting next week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A&W Canada (@awcanada)

“This is the burger collaboration Canada has been waiting for,” said Matheson. “A&W asked me to help make the best-tasting burger ever — and I totally nailed it. Starting with

the best ever cut of the best ever grass-fed beef made simple.”

The new limited-edition burger features a 4oz grass-fed, prime rib patty, topped with real cheddar cheese, fried pickles, grilled onions, and garlic aioli on a buttery brioche bun.

“Brand collaborations are popping up everywhere these days — but we were on the lookout for a true burger fan, who knows their beef, to partner with,” said Julia Cutt, Director of Brand Communications and Digital Marketing at A&W Canada.

“Matty is the perfect fit for A&W, and we’ve teamed up to take our grass-fed beef to the next level. We can’t wait for Canadians to try what we’ve created together!”

Friendly reminder! This combination is available starting April 25 for a limited time only.