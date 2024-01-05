"The Bachelor" star Matt James reveals 24-hour Vancouver food guide

Former The Bachelor star Matt James is no stranger to the Vancouver food scene. Heck, he even listed Ask For Luigi as the best food spot in the world.

Now, James has created a 24-hour food guide for those wanting to go on a foodie adventure. Keep on reading to see where he recommends you visit.

To start your Vancouver food tour, James recommended Say Hey Deli & Cafe, which he said serves up two of the best sandwiches you’ll have in British Colombia. He shouted out the Oochee Mama, which comes with bacon, smoked cheddar, smokey chili mayo, pickled serranos, hot banana peppers, and chili garlic oil, as well as the Mortel, which has mortadella (sausage), provolone (cheese), mayo, and SH! spread.

He also went on to recommend the seasonal fruit hand pie and triple chocolate chip brown butter cookie.

Address: 156 E Pender Street, Vancouver

For lunch, James said you should hit up Sushi Hil. What does he recommend you order? Whatever you like! The fish is flown in daily meaning it’s always fresh. While James said everything on the menu was good, he did take time to shout out the restaurant’s A5 Wagyu.

Address: 3330 Main Street, Vancouver

Pizzeria Farina

To finish it all off, James suggested Pizzeria Farina as your go-to for dinner. While he did say it was “a bold move ordering pizza in Canada,” James said, “Pizzeria Farina could compete in New York City.” While we think Vancouver has some pretty epic pizza spots, we’ll take the compliment anyway.

When he visited, he tried the Quatro Formaggi which has tomato sauce, fior di latte, parmigiano, aged mozzarella, ricotta, basil, and oregano. He also ordered the Lil’ Leo

which has spicy Italian sausage, tomato sauce, and fresh parsley.

Address: 915 Main Street, Vancouver

