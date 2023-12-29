FoodFood NewsRestaurant Openings

A "mad restaurant experience" is coming to Vancouver in 2024

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Dec 29 2023, 11:57 pm
A "mad restaurant experience" is coming to Vancouver in 2024
Submitted

Lots of new restaurants opened in 2023, and the list for 2024 is looking to be just as long. Signs for a new “mad restaurant experience” have gone up in Vancouver.

Aside from the signage that has an opening date of 2024 listed, there is not much known about this mysterious new spot.

Mad restaurant experience Vancouver

Submitted

The restaurant is located right beside Sal y Limon’s newest location on East Hastings, which is set to open in mid-2024.

Dished has reached out for more details. Be sure to check back here for more info when it becomes available.

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok.  

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop