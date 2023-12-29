A "mad restaurant experience" is coming to Vancouver in 2024

Lots of new restaurants opened in 2023, and the list for 2024 is looking to be just as long. Signs for a new “mad restaurant experience” have gone up in Vancouver.

Aside from the signage that has an opening date of 2024 listed, there is not much known about this mysterious new spot.

The restaurant is located right beside Sal y Limon’s newest location on East Hastings, which is set to open in mid-2024.

Dished has reached out for more details. Be sure to check back here for more info when it becomes available.

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok.