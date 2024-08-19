Macu Tea, a Taiwan-based fruit tea and “drinking desserts” brand, opened its first North American location in Richmond last year. Now, the fruit tea shop has opened another location in Metro Vancouver, this time in Burnaby.

On its menu, you’ll find its signature “drinking desserts,” including fresh layered slush drinks in seasonal options like mango, grape, and strawberry.

Macu also offers refreshing drinks such as passion fruit green tea, a Yakult series, milk tea, and other fruit-infused specialties, many of which are available either hot or cold.

Macu Tea Burnaby is located at 4429 Kingsway #6 and softly opened on Saturday, August 17. An official grand opening date has yet to be announced.

Macu Tea has also recently opened a Vancouver location at 1331 Robson Street, Vancouver.

Will you be checking out this new fruit tea spot? Let us know in the comments.

Macu Tea Burnaby

Address: 4429 Kingsway #6, Burnaby

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok