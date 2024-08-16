Big news for sandwich fans: popular Canadian company Press’d Sandwich Shop announced that it’s opening its first-ever Metro Vancouver location in Richmond.

In a press release, Press’d shared that it has “partnered with a well-established operator of hospitality franchises in the Vancouver region” and plans to open 10 new locations in Greater Vancouver over the next five years.

“This partnership is a major milestone for us as it sets the stage for multiple new openings,” said Scott Gordon, CEO of Press’d Sandwich Shop. “We are thrilled to open our first location in Richmond, and this Richmond location is a cornerstone of our expansion strategy on the coast. We look forward to becoming a part of the vibrant Lower Mainland community.”

Additionally, Press’d shared plans to grow in other parts of Canada, including its first Ontario location in Brockville, a location in Calgary, and its second location in Winnipeg.

Press’d Sandwich Shop is best known for its sandwiches with made-from-scratch bread. It also offers a wide variety of bowls, wraps, salads, soups, and smoothies.

“Our mission has always been to provide a better lunch option with wholesome, delicious food,” added Gordon. “We are excited for the residents of Richmond and the broader Vancouver area to experience what Press’d has to offer.”

Are you excited for this new sandwich shop? Let us know in the comments.

Address: 11020 No 5 Road, Richmond

