10 festive Lunar New Year events to check out in Metro Vancouver

Gong xi fa cai! The Year of the Dragon kicks off on February 10, and there are many fun Lunar New Year events happening in Metro Vancouver to celebrate before, during, and after.

From Lunar New Year Market to a Spring Festival Parade, storytelling and afternoon teas, and more, here are 10 fun events to check out this year. Don’t forget the lucky red envelopes!

And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: The 50th Vancouver Chinatown Spring Festival Celebration is happening on Sunday, February 11, 2024, the second day of the Year of the Dragon.

The popular event is expected to draw over 5,000 participants and 100,000 spectators to the neighbourhood, with family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and more than 70 cultural groups from various communities. Attendees will also see the largest assembly of traditional lion dance teams in Canada.

When: February 11, 2024

Time: 11 am (parade start), 2 to 4 pm (fair), 6:30 pm (gala dinner start)

Where: Various locations throughout Chinatown

Cost: Free for parade and fair

What: Son of James and Ruby Revel presents Chinatown Nights: Enter The Dragon, a cabaret full of live music, burlesque and more.

The event is hosted by Delta Daggers and features burlesque by Grace Galore, Iggy Tart & Ruby Revel, Monday Blues and Scarlet Delirium. Guests will also enjoy musical performances by Son of James, Elvis Tribute artist Aaron Wong, and DJ Holla Holly.

When: February 16, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Tabu at The Waldorf – 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $45 plus fees, purchase online

What: Gateway Theatre hosts a special performance of Vancouver’s The Flame storytelling series. Award-winning actor and host Deborah Williams invites local storytellers to share true tales that celebrate the themes of the Lunar New Year. The evening will also feature live music along with the “True Stories Told by People Who Lived Them.”

When: February 10, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Gateway Theatre – 6500 Gilbert Road, Richmond

Tickets: $25. Purchase online

What: UBC Botanical Garden is hosting its second Lunar New Year Market on February 3 and 4, with an artisan market, live entertainment, and more to enjoy.

Visitors of the Lunar New Year Market will meet local makers, artists, crafters, and food trucks showcasing a variety of goods. Attendees can also sign up for a sweet dumpling workshop and a light stand engraving workshop during the day.

And it wouldn’t be a Lunar New Year event without the energetic lion dances!

When: February 3 and 4, 2024

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: UBC Botanical Garden Reception Centre – 6804 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $8.88 after tax and fees, purchase online

What: LunarFest brings cultures and traditions together in a variety of events in February. Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with performances, artist talks, film screenings and activities around Vancouver.

Make sure to also visit The Lantern City, returning to Jack Poole Plaza, šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square, Pendulum Gallery, and Granville Island’s Ocean Artworks Pavillion.

When: Various dates in February 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Admission: Free

What: Vancouver Canucks host their annual Lunar New Year Game when the Chicago Blackhawks come to town. There will be a variety of special Lunar New Year activities to enjoy during the celebration.

Some of the activities and events planned include a celebration in sections 122-103 featuring food samples and other festivities, $20,000 in donations to the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation and S.U.C.C.E.S.S., and a Lucky Dragon made from sticks that will be on display outside Rogers Arena.

When: January 27, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver invites you to its Lunar New Year at the Castle happenings, including the new themed Afternoon Tea at Notch8.

The tea room will feature a stunning room design by Koncept Designs, and offers Fairmont’s seasonal selection of sweet and savoury bites from Notch8’s Executive Chef Danai Hongwanishkuhl.

Think Chilled Char Siu Pork Belly with apple and pork floss and a Dragon Ball Cream Puff, to name just a few. Naturally, you can expect a special red envelope with chocolate coins at the Year of the Dragon-inspired experience.

When: Wednesday to Sunday until February 25, 2024

Time: Seatings at 11 am, 1 pm, 3 pm

Where: Notch8 Restaurant & Bar – 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver (Fairmont Hotel Vancouver)

Cost: $34.50 per adult, $40 per child (ages 12 and under); make a reservation

What: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden is hosting Year of the Dragon celebrations on February 11, with Lion Dances, cultural street cuisine, tea ceremonies, calligraphy, and more. Take a moment to share your heartfelt hopes beneath the glowing Wishing Tree, then enjoy a thrilling lineup of live performances.

When: February 11, 2024

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden — 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $5 early bird until February 1, $6-$8 purchase online

What: Coquitlam Heritage is hosting Lunar New Year celebrations, with festivities including traditional dance demos led by instructor Jessica Yue and a cooking demonstration of sesame balls or baked rice cakes. Guests will even have the opportunity to try the treats.

Yuto Books will present story time sessions throughout the day in English, Mandarin and Cantonese, and there will also be crafts and art activities. Make sure to take a Lunar New Year photo at the photoshoot station on site.

When: January 27, 2024

Time: 12 to 3 pm

Where: Coquitlam Heritage at Mackin House – 1116 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam

Cost: Free

What: Brand Ambassador James Neil welcomes you for a Lunar New Year celebration at BC Liquor. Enjoy a distinguished tasting through Bowmore, starting with the 15-year-old and finishing up with the Bowmore Aston Martin Masters Selection Edition 3. Lovers of Islay malts will also enjoy exquisite food pairings with each selection.

When: January 23, 2024

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: BC Liquor – 5555 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Cost: $50; purchase at the customer service counter at BC Liquor at 39th and Cambie