By now, you’ve definitely caught wind that Vancouver’s brand new Mediterranean restaurant, and its start-studded bathrooms, will be open to the public soon.

Well, good news foodies — Loula’s Taverna & Bar officially opens its doors today.

The new concept is brought to us by a group of local restaurateurs: Petro and Yianni Kerasiotis (Nammos Estiatorio), Bill and Niko Kerasiotis and Marco Mirisklavos (Sopra Sotto), and John Pavlakis (Minerva’s).

Read our full feature and be sure to make a reso at this must-try new Vancouver restaurant.

Loula’s Taverna & Bar

Address: 1608 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Instagram