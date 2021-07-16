A new Mediterranean restaurant is opening in Vancouver. Loula’s Taverna & Bar is slated to launch on Commercial Drive soon.

The new concept is brought to us by a group of local restaurateurs: Petro and Yianni Kerasiotis (Nammos Estiatorio), Bill and Niko Kerasiotis and Marco Mirisklavos (Sopra Sotto), and John Pavlakis (Minerva’s).

Loula’s will be celebrating all things Mediterranean and aims to transport patrons to the Greek Islands when they step through the door.

This eatery is located at 1608 Commercial Drive, in the former Libra Room space. Its kitchen and menu will be led by Nammos Estiatorio’s chef, Manos Grammatikogiannis.

Customers can expect family-style, classic Greek fare.

“The idea for Loula’s came to us while looking through old family albums. Back in the day, the dining culture in Greece was so wild and welcoming,” recalls co-owner Yianni Kerasiotis.

“We realized that we wanted to bring that to Vancouver and blend it with something fresh. And it was immediately clear to us that Commercial Drive was just the spot to do it in.”

You can find Loula’s Taverna & Bar open starting July 27, after which it will be open from Tuesday to Sunday from 3 pm till late.

Loula’s Taverna & Bar

Address: 1608 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Instagram