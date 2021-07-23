Move over Ryan Reynolds bathroom — there’s a new star-studded powder room in town we’re obsessed with.

Loula’s Taverna & Bar hasn’t even opened its doors yet, but its restroom already has our attention.

The new Mediterranean restaurant, situated on Commerical Drive, is officially launching on July 27. That means soon you can head to the fresh eatery to enjoy some delicious Greek eats, and also, get a good glimpse of this one-of-a-kind ode to famous American actress Jennifer Aniston.

Our favourite A-list star and Friends cast member is plastered around the bathroom in Loula’s, and to top it all off, there’s a John Stamos one to feast your eyes on as well.

Loula’s tells Dished Vancouver these star-studded spaces are a cheeky reminder the “Greeks invented everything…even your celebrity crushes! Jennifer Aniston and John Stamos are both proud Greeks.”

Well, there you have it. Looks like you don’t need to hit up any red carpets to get a selfie with celebs in Vancouver.

Read our full feature on Loula’s and be sure to check it out once it’s open next week.

Loula’s Taverna & Bar

Address: 1608 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

