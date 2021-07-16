By now you likely know that popular Canadian fried chicken chain Mary Brown’s is officially landing in Vancouver later this year, but we’ve received word that another fresh outpost is in the works as well.

Mary Brown’s confirmed to Dished Vancouver that it would be opening a location at Suter Brook Village in Port Moody.

The national, quick-service eatery was founded in St. John’s, Newfoundland & Labrador in 1969 and has since grown to operate nearly 200 locations across the country.

It’s known for offering up a menu of signature chicken made from whole, fresh, local Canada Grade A chicken alongside eats like taters and coleslaw.

The brand currently operates several other BC locations in Surrey, Delta, Langley, and Abbotsford.

This new Port Moody location is slated to open in September. We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date.

Mary Brown’s — Port Moody

Address: Units 138 & 146 Brew Street, Port Moody

Instagram