Crumbl Cookies opened its first BC location in Port Coquitlam on May 31, 2024, to giant lines. Now, a little over two months later, Dished visited Crumbl Cookies again to see just how long it takes now that the initial hype is over.

For those who aren’t already familiar, the souped-up cookie chain’s first outpost in the province opened at the Clock Tower Shopping Center at 1125 Nicola Avenue in Port Coquitlam.

The brand, which coins itself as having the “world’s best chocolate chip cookie,” is known for its signature and rotating lineup of larger-than-life cookies, all served up in a perfectly pink box.

Folks will find flavours like Honey Bun, Raspberry Donut, Classic Pink Sugar, and more. During our visit, we were on the hunt for a Sugar Shark Cookie, which was on that week’s lineup.

We showed up on a Thursday around 7 pm. The line was not only out of the store but reached the end of the building complex.

Once in line, it took us over half an hour to get inside the store. But once inside, things started to move a bit quicker. It wasn’t until almost 50 minutes later that we walked out of the store with cookies in hand.

So, were the cookies worth the wait? If you have a sweet tooth, then we definitely think so.

Crumbl Cookies

Address: Clock Tower Centre — 1125 Nicola Avenue, Port Coquitlam

