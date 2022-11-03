"Proud and humbled": Lisa LaFlamme receives one of Canada's highest honours (VIDEO)

Lisa LaFlamme has officially joined the ranks of Canadian icons Céline Dion and Alex Trebek, receiving the country’s highest civilian honour.

The veteran anchor was finally awarded her Order of Canada medal after being named an officer to the Order in 2019.

Governor General Mary Simon inaugurated the 44 appointees, including LaFlamme, in a ceremony at Rideau Hall on Thursday.

“Each of you has a unique story to tell,” said Simon. “Today, we celebrate your story. We welcome your contributions which have changed the way we live, work, and think.”

The governor general’s office described the celebrated journalist as a “passionate supporter and promoter of humanitarian issues” and credits her for covering news stories with “clarity and fairness.”

“An inspirational role model in news broadcasting, she mentors numerous aspiring journalists in Canada and abroad,” reads LaFlamme’s description on the site.

LaFlamme wore a flowing black dress adorned with a red poppy, and bright red heels. Of course, she sported what has now become her signature silver locks, which were recently a topic of controversy.

The award comes nearly three months after the former CTV National News anchor was ousted from Bell Media after 35 years on air.

The news shocked the nation and brought about discussions surrounding sexism, ageism, and toxic work environments.⁦

The governor general’s office told Daily Hive that once a person is named to the Order of Canada, their medal reception can take anywhere from two to three years, hence the three-year wait since LaFlamme’s appointment.

“My deepest gratitude to this country and to Mary Simon ⁩to be honoured among such an inspirational group of Canadians as an Officer of the Order of Canada,” she tweeted after the ceremony. “So proud and humbled.”

LaFlamme hasn’t let CTV’s ousting slow her down.

Since then she has led CityNews’ coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and has opened up about the ousting to Toronto Star reporter, and friend, Rosie DiManno.