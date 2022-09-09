Fans elated to see Lisa LaFlamme back on air, doing what she does best (VIDEO)

Lisa LaFlamme, the beloved Canadian journalist who was dismissed from her job at CTV News last month, is back on the air.

On Friday morning, CityNews announced that the veteran journalist will be leading their coverage of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral as a special correspondent.

Later in the afternoon, LaFlamme posted a clip of herself reporting from Buckingham Palace.

This was her first tweet since the announcement of her and CTV News parting ways on August 15. Even though the event was a sombre one, LaFlamme’s fan base and peers were elated to see their favourite silver-maned journalist back on the air, doing her thing.

“And here’s the queen of Canadian broadcast journalism, back in action covering the Queen’s passing,” wrote Toronto journalist Rachel Pulfer. “Great to see. Brava, Lisa LaFlamme!”

“You represent Canada so very well. It’s good to see you where you belong,” wrote Anne Michaels, another follower of the anchor.

When the news of the Queen’s death broke, most Canadians missed LaFlamme’s sensitive coverage and peaceful presence on their TV screens.

“I cannot think of anyone more qualified to report on the passing of our Queen,” said her follower Ivor Davies.

Hundreds, if not thousands, echo that sentiment.

As Canadians process the loss of the Queen, seeing Lisa LaFlamme back onscreen has definitely been a silver lining.