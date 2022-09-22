It’s been over a month since Lisa LaFlamme shocked the nation by announcing CTV cut ties with her after 35 years with the company.

Now, the notable Canadian journalist has spoken out in her first interview after the ousting. While chatting with Toronto Star‘s Rosie DiManno, LaFlamme held nothing back.

“I’ve cried every day,” LaFlamme said of the “traumatizing” experience that had her holed up in a cottage for two months just to escape the noise. It was there where she recorded the infamous announcement that has garnered over 4.6 million views on Twitter.

The day Queen Elizabeth II died was an agonizing day for LaFlamme, she told the Star. Prior to the ousting, she was preparing for the event with her team. There she was, without a team, without a job.

“I was despondent. Here’s the biggest story of our lives and I didn’t even have a job,” LaFlamme said.

LaFlamme didn’t stay jobless for long.

On September 9, CityNews announced they hired LaFlamme as a special correspondent and led the network’s coverage of the Queen‘s funeral.

“They threw me a lifeline and I grabbed it. I felt human again,” LaFlamme told the Star.

During her time in London, LaFlamme was approached by “journalists with CNN, with Eurovision, with the US” who all expressed their shock and offered support to the veteran.

Being a special correspondent is a totally different gig than a national news anchor, but LaFlamme said she was relieved she didn’t take anyone’s job to get to where she is now.

“That was very important to me,” LaFlamme concluded.