Bell denies ageism, sexism in LaFlamme firing and slams allegations it muzzled journalists

The president of Bell Media is denying allegations that sexism and ageism contributed to the firing of Lisa LaFlamme, and is pushing back against accusations that its journalists were prevented from covering the fallout.

The allegations stem from an open letter from a group of CTV journalists, who remained anonymous for fear of reprisal in the workplace. The CTV employees expressed their distrust in Bell Media’s former president Michael Melling and called the national news anchor’s dismissal “wholly unfair and unjust.”

Wade Oosterman, who replaced Melling as Bell Media president when he went on leave, issued a response letter on Monday — addressed to lawyer Paul Champ who’s representing the group of CTV journalists.

Allegations have emerged that CTV management killed journalists’ stories on media campaigns about grey hair — sparked by LaFlamme’s dismissal. According to sources who spoke to CBC, a segment about Dove’s “Keep the Grey” campaign was supposed to air Wednesday but didn’t after management ordered images of LaFlamme to be removed.

Oosterman called allegations that executives interfered with newsroom coverage “outrageous.”

“Just as the termination of Lisa LaFlamme’s contract had nothing to do with age, gender, or grey hair, I can categorically confirm that no actions were taken which violate our Journalistic Independence Policy.”

LaFlamme announced earlier this month that Bell executives had ended her contract — telling her in June and asking her to keep the decision private from her colleagues.

The anchor spent 35 years with CTV and many have criticized bell for its decision to let her go.