New profile pic! Wendy's Canada goes grey in support of Lisa LaFlamme

In honour of Lisa LaFlamme’s silver locks, one iconic redhead has decided to let her hair go grey.

Wendy’s Canada updated its Twitter profile picture on Thursday dyeing the iconic red pigtails of its mascot to grey.

“Because a ⭐️ is a ⭐️ regardless of hair colour,” tweeted the fast-food chain with the tags #LisaLaFlamme #NewProfilePic.

It’s the latest brand to hop on the LaFlamme support train.

Earlier this week, Dove threw shade at Bell Media in a new ad campaign encouraging people to #KeepTheGrey in their hair.

Wendy’s tweet is just starting to pick up traction, but so far people are loving it.

Yassssss. This wins Tweet of the day! — Liz (@RaggedyPixie) August 25, 2022

@LisaLaFlamme_ will love this ! She’s a great

news anchor. 👍👌 — BBfan4life2Bsure (@b_bsure) August 25, 2022

The brands are certainly capitalizing on the backlash Bell Media has received after cutting ties with one of Canada’s most-watched journalists last week.

Since then, reports have come out about how company exec Michael Melling questioned LaFlamme’s choice to go grey during the pandemic.

Other big names that have spoken up for LaFlamme this week? Former Canadian Forces Lieutenant-General Roméo Dallaire dragged the company in a tweet on Monday for Lisa LaFlamme’s forced exit.

Her CTV National News predecessor Lloyd Robertson spoke out over the weekend, comparing LaFlamme’s integrity to that of a Shakespearian character.