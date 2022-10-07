Canadian TV host accuses Bell Media of racism in human rights complaint: report

A prominent Toronto TV host is accusing Bell Media of “a systemic pattern” of racism, sexism, and discrimination in a human rights claim, according to CBC.

Patricia Jaggernauth — a weather anchor, co-host, and remote reporter for Bell Media’s live news channel CP24 — filed a complaint with the Canadian Human Rights Commission on Wednesday.

The complaint suggests she was “treated as a token and a commodity,” as she was allegedly repeatedly passed over for promotions and earned below a living wage, reported CBC.

Jaggernauth reportedly resigned from CP24 last Tuesday. She has yet to reply to Daily Hive’s request for comment.

While the TV personality hasn’t announced it on any of her social media channels, she has been responding to comments from her followers.

Thank you Bill! So sweet. It’s my pleasure and honour. Good night ✨🙏🏽 https://t.co/kPQEkGIFep — 𝐏𝐀𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀 𝐉𝐀𝐆𝐆𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐔𝐓𝐇 (@Patricia_J) October 3, 2022

Jaggernauth opened up about her experience at Bell Media in an exclusive interview with CBC News.

She told the broadcaster how she watched as her white peers — often newer hires — quickly climbed the corporate ladder, all while she was never offered a contract.

The part-Guyanese and part-Jamaican host credits this to the fact that she is a woman of colour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐏𝐀𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀 𝐉𝐀𝐆𝐆𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐔𝐓𝐇 🧿 (@patricia_j)

She alleges that she was forced to work weeks on end without a day off while being denied a stable, full-time position. Jaggernauth says she was hospitalized with pneumonia because of this.

“I almost died doing what I loved because a freelancer can’t say no,” Jaggernauth told CBC News. “Every hour is bread, every hour is rent, every hour is that tank of gas.”

The former CP24 weather specialist added that she was guaranteed just two days of work each week, and was called in irregularly as backfill for hosts who were sick or away.

She told CBC that she took on other jobs to supplement her income. However, over the summer, management blocked her from working any paid events outside of the company without approval, according to the human rights complaint.

“Bell has done this while at the same time denying Ms. Jaggernauth promotions she has earned and is qualified for, and while refusing to provide her with full-time work,” reads the complaint obtained by CBC News. “At Bell, people of colour are cynically used as tokens.”

This news comes two months after Bell Media fired renowned anchor Lisa LaFlamme.

Since then, the telecommunications giant has been under fire for allegations of ageism and sexism.

Daily Hive has reached out to Bell Media for comment.