Lisa LaFlamme to receive Order of Canada medal this week

The Order of Canada is recognizing one of the country’s most celebrated journalists this week.

After being named an officer of the Order of Canada in 2019, Lisa LaFlamme will finally receive her medal at an official ceremony on Thursday.

The appointment is one of the highest honours a Canadian can receive. Governor General Mary Simon will inaugurate two companions, 14 officers, and 28 members at Rideau Hall.

Listed as one of the 14 officers, the governor general’s office describes the veteran anchor as a “passionate supporter and promoter of humanitarian issues” and credits her for covering news stories with “clarity and fairness.”

“An inspirational role model in news broadcasting, she mentors numerous aspiring journalists in Canada and abroad,” reads LaFlamme’s description on the site.

The governor general’s office told Daily Hive that once a person is named to the Order of Canada, their medal reception can take anywhere from two to three years, hence the three-year wait since LaFlamme’s appointment.

The journalist joins the likes of superstar Céline Dion, actor Mike Myers, and beloved former Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek.

Appointments are made for achievement at three levels: Companion, Officer and Member.

“Officers and Members may be elevated within the Order in recognition of further achievements, based on continued exceptional or extraordinary service to Canada,” says Rideau Hall.

The ceremony comes nearly three months after the former CTV National News anchor was ousted from Bell Media after 35 years on air.

The news shocked the nation and brought about discussions surrounding sexism, ageism, and toxic work environments.

Still, LaFlamme didn’t let the firing slow her down. Since then she has led CityNews’ coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and has opened up about the ousting to Toronto Star reporter, and friend, Rosie DiManno.

The governor general will officially name LaFlamme and 44 other appointees to the Order of Canada during a ceremony at Rideau Hall on Thursday.

Daily Hive has reached out to the governor general’s office for more information.