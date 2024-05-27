FoodFood NewsCanada

A&W and Pret A Manger sign long-term development agreement

May 27 2024
Courtesy of A&W

In 2022, A&W brought the European sandwich chain Pret A Manger to certain stores as a test. Now, the two companies have signed a long-term development agreement and will bring Pret to more stores across Canada.

The rollout will start by bringing select Pret products to Canadian consumers. The first of these products will be Pret coffee, which will be added to A&W restaurants nationally in Fall 2024.

“We believe Canadian consumers will respond very positively and come to love the Pret brand and all that it represents,” said Susan Senecal, chief executive officer of Food Services and the Fund at A&W, in a 2022 news release.

This announcement comes just weeks after A&W brought back the Whistle Dog to stores across Canada.

Pret A Manger is known for its selection of sandwiches, salads, wraps, and organic coffee. There are over 450 shops in the UK, US, Hong Kong, France, Dubai, Switzerland, Brussels, Singapore, and Germany.

Are you excited to see this collaboration hit more A&W stores? Let us know in the comments.

