Best patios in Burnaby to check out this season
Patio season is officially here. There are tons of great options in Metro Vancouver to enjoy when dining and drinking with friends and family, which is why we’re made this list of the best patios in Burnaby.
Whether you want a view of the city, mountains, or greenery — restaurants in Burnaby have plenty of choices that you need to add to your summer bucket list.
Here are our picks for the best patios in Burnaby.
Cactus Club – North Burnaby
Vancouver-based upscale chain Cactus Club’s North Burnaby location boasts its signature, sunny patio.
Address: 4219 B Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-291-6606
Earls Station Square
Metro Vancouver’s newest Earls location is not only serving up some amazing food but its sweet patio will become a permanent fixture of your summer plans.
Riverway Golf Course
Considered one of Burnaby’s hidden gems, the Clubhouse Restaurant and Bistro Lounge in Riverway has a patio that offers beautiful views of the course’s rolling green hills and water features.
Address: 9001 Bill Fox Way, Burnaby
Phone: 604-297-4593
Hart House
Located on a historic 13-acre estate, Burnaby’s Hart House offers Pacific Northwest cuisine in a unique and elegant setting, right on Deer Lake.
Address: 6664 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby
Phone: 604-298-4278
Browns Socialhouse Brentwood
Only a short walk to Brentwood Mall and Skytrain station, Brown’s in Burnaby is ideal for all your outdoor dining needs.
Address: 1908 Rosser Avenue, Burnaby
Phone: 604-568-8144
JOEY Restaurants — Burnaby
Enjoy happy hour at JOEY Restaurants in Burnaby in their undercover, heated patio area.
Address: 109 – 1899 Rosser Avenue, Burnaby
Phone: 604-564-5639
Trattoria — Burnaby
Stop by the Trattoria location in Burnaby for all of your favourite pizzas, pasta, platters, and classic Italian fare.
Address: 4501 Kingsway #102, Burnaby
Phone:604-424-8779
Cotto Enoteca Pizzeria
Cotto Enoteca Pizzeria has a spacious patio perfect for plans with family and friends. Join them on their patio for delicious Italian food and happy hour drinks.
Address: 6011 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-299-8002
50’s Burgers
The 50’s Burgers outdoor seating area is great for casual outdoor dining. Stop on by to enjoy their freshly based in-house buns and hand-pressed sirloin patties.
Address: 7741 Edmonds Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-553-1950
Personas Patio + Restaurant + Lounge (temporarily closed)
Personas is the perfect place to enjoy a drink and some entertainment, which makes it a must-include on our list of the best patios in Burnaby. Soak up some sunshine on their outdoor patio area while watching your favourite game on their big-screen TV.
Address: 4331 Dominion Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-453-0811
The Keg — Burnaby
Cheers to cold drinks and warm patios. The Keg has its heated patio ready for happy hour. All you have to do is call for a reservation.
Address: 4510 Still Creek Avenue, Burnaby
Phone: 604-294-4626