Win FREE Lee's Donuts for a year by naming the brand's sweet new mascot (CONTEST)

One of our favourite donut shops in Vancouver has a new friend they want you to meet, but first, it needs a name!

Lee’s Donuts is hosting a naming contest for its fresh, colourful mascot this week, with the adorable creation’s official title being revealed on May 27 at Willowbrook Shopping Centre.

Donut lovers are invited to submit their own name ideas by May 24 for a chance to win Lee’s Donuts for an entire year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee’s Donuts (@leesdonuts.ca)

“Our new mascot is rad and will be at almost every major Lee’s Donuts event, from store grand openings to pop-ups,” says Lee’s Donuts.

It has been a busy year for Lee’s already, with the Granville Island staple celebrating the opening of its new Marpole warehouse in March and making its Willowbrook Shopping Centre location a permanent fixture in Langley.

Lee’s is also preparing for a new location in North Vancouver, so there will be plenty of opportunities to snap a pic with Lee’s tasty new, soon-to-be-named mascot in the future.

Now, what should we name it? That’s up to you!

Submit your name choice below.

The prize

Free Lee’s Donuts for a year (free box of 12 donuts, every week, for 12 months).

This prize package is valued at $1,326.00.

How to enter

To enter to win, do the following:

1. Follow @DishedVancouver, @DailyHiveCanada and @leesdonuts.ca on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry each)

2. Submit your name idea. (1 entry)

Loading…

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on May 24, 2022.

One winner will be chosen and contacted through the platform used to enter. If there are multiple of the same name chosen, a random draw will occur.

Contest Guidelines