We love a story with a happy ending, and Lee’s Donuts has just filled Dished in on some news that sugary sweet fairytales are made of.

The adored local brand revealed that its temporary pop-up inside Langley’s Willowbrook Shopping Centre is now a permanent fixture in the mall.

This is great news for locals and visitors of the shopping centre alike, as the original mom-and-pop donut shop located in the Granville Island Public Market is a bit of a trek from the Metro Vancouver city.

Lee’s has been serving its famous donuts since its founding in 1979. The Willowbrook pop-up launched in November 2021.

It was supposed to be a holiday initiative but due to popular demand, the timeline for operations kept getting extended and now, it’s here to stay.

So, there you have it. We hope you enjoyed this sweet news to kick off your weekend.

Lee’s Donuts Willowbrook

Address: Willowbrook Mall (Close To Hudson’s Bay) — 19705 Fraser Highway, Langley