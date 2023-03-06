Lee's Donuts to celebrate new warehouse with FREE treats this week

Lee’s Donuts always has something fun and exciting on the horizon it seems, and most recently, the much-loved treat purveyor has shared with Dished that it has a new warehouse opening up.

While this new donut warehouse won’t actually be a place the public can come and pick up sweets on the regular, Lee’s is offering a great freebie promo on opening day as a one-time celebration for the new location.

On Friday, March 10, folks who head to the new warehouse door will have the opportunity to enjoy a free donut.

From 10 am to 4 pm on Friday, patrons can have their choice of either a chocolate donut with icing and sprinkles or a vanilla cake donut with icing and sprinkles for zero cost.

There are a few things to note before you head to get in on this sweet deal, though. In order to snag your free donut, you must show staff you are following Lee’s Donuts on Instagram.

This offer is also limited to one donut per guest, while quantities last.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee’s Donuts (@leesdonuts.ca)

During this special launch day, Lee’s will also be selling a limited supply of half-dozen “bakers choice” donuts, which may include varieties like powdered cake, cinnamon cake, sugar cake, chocolate iced, maple iced, and strawberry iced to name just a few.

On top of this delicious one-day celebration, the warehouse location will offer Lee’s fans in Metro Vancouver a closer place to order their donuts from.

The brand is available on Uber Eats, SkipTheDishes, and DoorDash and the warehouse allows the concept to widen its delivery area.

So, there you have it. Mark your calendar and be sure to check out the grand opening of this new donut warehouse.

Grand Opening of Lee’s Donuts Warehouse

When: March 10 from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Unit 109 – 8889 Laurel Street, Vancouver (look for Lee’s signage at the warehouse parking entrance)

What: Get one free donut per person, while quantities last, when you show you are following Lee’s Donuts on Instagram