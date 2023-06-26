DL Chicken launching new menu on International Fried Chicken Day

If you’re like us, you’ve loved DL Chicken from the moment you stepped into its OG counter-service Commercial Drive location.

It’s hard to believe we’ve been devouring the concept’s fresh, spicy handcrafted chicken sandwiches and Fries on the DL (among other things) for five years now.

Since Doug Stephen and Lindsey Mann first launched DL in 2018 the brand has grown into one that is adored by locals and visitors alike.

The duo even opened a second location at UBC in 2021. Not to mention, the pair also co-own local spots Downlow Burgers, Vennie’s Sub Shop, and The Drive Canteen together.

To ring in five years of crispy-fried excellence, the good folks at DL are launching a brand-new menu on International Fried Chicken Day, July 6, 2023.

“Celebrating five years of DL Chicken is kind of surreal, as it truly feels like it was just yesterday that we opened our first location on the Drive,” says Stephen.

“In the past five years, we’ve probably served almost 500,000 sandos. It’s a great feeling, and we wouldn’t change it for anything. We also thought the five-year mark was a great time to refresh our menu, and can’t wait for the community to give them all a try!”

We popped into DL ahead of the launch and got a taste of what you can expect from the lineup, and let’s just say, prepare your stretchy pants, people.

First off, we didn’t predict we’d be so excited about sauces when all was said and done, but that’s what happened.

As big fans of DL’s chicken tenders, we were delighted to see the Popcorn Nuggets arrive on the menu.

This brand new offering took over a month to perfect and is a two-bite-wonder, or a one-bite one if you’re feeling wild.

Made using 100% hormone-free chicken raised without antibiotics from Fraser Valley’s Rossdown Farms, the nuggets are coated with DL’s signature dredge and pack and crispy and satisfying punch.

DL’s existing sauces include house sauce, ranch, and honey mustard. The new additions are sweet ‘n sour and BBQ sauce, and they really up the ante when it comes to dippable bites here.

The sweet ‘n sour is a game changer.

In addition to the nuggets, there are three new sando flavours to explore.

The Chips n Dip is the new iteration of the cool ranch spiced crispy fried chicken sando. It’s served with French onion sauce, shredduce, and tomato.

Next up, The Rookie of the Year. This puppy features fresh chimichurri sauce made daily, crispy fried chicken, DL’s Rookie Sauce, shredduce, and tomato.

Finally, there’s The Boujee, which combines truffled medium spice crispy fried chicken, truffle mayo, pickles, pickled red onions, and crunchy slaw.

DL’s also introducing some must-try sides: Truffled Fries made with crinkle cut fries dusted with truffled spice dust and truffle mayo on the side, and Mac ‘n Cheese with house-spiced cheese sauce with pickled jalapeno, topped with herbed bread crumbs.

Try all these new items plus the classics we know and love at DL Commercial Drive and UBC starting July 6.

