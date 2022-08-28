LeBron James, the biggest star on the Los Angeles Lakers, was spotted at a swanky hotel in Vancouver over the weekend.

In videos posted to social media, you can see King James himself taking a seat at the Reflections: The Garden Terrace patio at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia in Vancouver.

The glitzy hotel is no stranger to celebrities. Jennifer Lopez stayed here while filming The Mother in 2021.

If you listen to the videos, it seems like other patio patrons had little to no chill as they excitedly talked about his presence. “That is actually him!” says one person.

Lebron James in Vancouver downtown 🤩🤩🤩 Buy a team and come say hi to me king 👑 @KingJames pic.twitter.com/ENyMNVXEOa — Gagan Sharma (@IamGaganSharma) August 28, 2022

There are no clues on his social media as to why he’s in Vancouver, although he does appear to be with his wife, Savannah James, in the videos, who celebrated her birthday on August 27.

However, James is known to be a fan of Kendrick Lamar, who is playing a show in Vancouver on Sunday, August 28. Will he be at the show?

James, aged 37, is coming off his 19th season in the NBA.

Though he averaged 30.3 points per game, the second-highest mark of his career, he was limited to just 56 games as his Lakers finished 11th in the NBA’s Western Conference.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.