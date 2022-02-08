Dress to the nines, sleep until 10, and enjoy a five-star rating at the best hotel in Canada, Vancouver’s Rosewood Hotel.

The US News & World Report gave the rating based on an analysis of industry awards, hotel star ratings, and user ratings.

TripAdvisor users confirm the Rosewood Hotel’s top-tier status by posting reviews and photos online to share the thrilling experience of staying there.

The hotel itself has a storied history, having been opened in 1927 to some of the top movie stars of the early 20th century.

Located on Howe and Georgia Street, there are 156 rooms with polished marble bathrooms, comfy furniture, and large flat-screen televisions. Some rooms come with heated floors, so you’ll never have to worry about being cozy during your stay.

The pool is also a huge bonus, especially heading into spring and summer.

Artists can enjoy the selection of original works in the rooms, some of which were made by locals. It’s also right around the corner from the Vancouver Art Gallery, a fantastic day trip for anyone with a penchant for the visual arts.

And the breakfast is the real pièce de résistance, giving guests a chance to have stellar dining experiences right in the heart of the city.

It wouldn’t be the top hotel in the country without free WiFi and fancy Nespresso coffee makers, either. It’s the finishing touches that make this location wonderful for all types of travellers, whether they’re looking for a romantic central location or a refined, private break from the bustle.

Anyone looking to relax can unwind at Sense, A Rosewood Spa. Fitness fans can check out the gym, swim a few laps in the pool while they’re there, or just go for a run around the Granville area.

Ready to be seen? Take a walk to the Reflections Terrace, which serves cocktails and small plates when it’s warm enough outside. Until then, The Hawksworth Restaurant is available and more formal, as is the 1927 Lobby Lounge.