Reflections: The Garden Terrace patio now open in Vancouver

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
|
May 2 2022, 11:03 pm
Reflections at Rosewood Hotel Georgia/Facebook
One of Vancouver’s swankiest rooftop patios has officially launched for the season. Reflections: The Garden Terrace at Rosewood Hotel Georgia is now open.

This elegant outdoor lounge, located in the inner courtyard of the hotel’s fourth floor, is known for its picture-perfect bar, light tapas-inspired dishes, and laid-back vibe.

It’s been a minute since we were able to enjoy this much-loved breezy space, so we’re very excited to announce it’s open as of today and you can book a reservation right now.

Guests can look forward to lounging in this urban oasis while enjoying a seasonal menu of cocktails and shared plates for lunch and dinner.

There’s also a weekend brunch menu available Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm.

Reflections: The Garden Terrace

Courtesy Rosewood Hotel Georgia

Reflections: The Garden Terrace

Courtesy Rosewood Hotel Georgia

Patrons can expect a refreshed menu of savoury tapas, hand-crafted cocktails, and more at Reflections this year.

Reflections: The Garden Terrace

Address: Rosewood Hotel Georgia – 801 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-673-7043

