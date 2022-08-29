By now you likely know that A-list professional basketball player LeBron James has been living his best life in Vancouver.

The American star was spotted at Reflections: The Garden Terrace patio at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia over the weekend.

He was also dancing up a storm at the Kendrick Lamar concert last night, which took place at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena.

Whether it was before or after all of that moving and grooving, clearly, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar worked up an appetite, and he headed to one of the city’s top dining establishments to fuel up.

James was tagged in a post of an order at none other than Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar.

The executive chef at the restaurant, Roger Ma, shared the celeb’s order, which included a whole Seabream, a striploin, and Hamachi Crudo to name a few.

Ma tagged James in an Instagram story and thanked him for coming.

Looks like we can add this basketball legend to the list of celebrities that love restaurants in Vancouver.