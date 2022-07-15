John Cena spotted dining at renowned Vancouver seafood restaurant

John Cena has been a man-about-town as of late.

The WWE star and actor has been spending time in Vancouver this week, checking out some local dining spots while he’s here.

In addition to checking out Deep Cove’s Honey Doughnuts earlier this week, Cena has long been a supporter of Vancouver’s dining scene over the years, including calling one specific downtown spot his favourite in the entire country back in 2019.

In 2021, he was spotted dining at the renowned Hawksworth Restaurant and has also been seen at a ton of other eateries around the city, including Elisa Steakhouse, The Belgian Chocolate Cafe, and Joe Fortes.

His next move after trying the star-approved doughnut spot during this most recent visit?

Dining at Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar, one of Vancouver’s premier fine dining and raw bar experiences.

A source tells Daily Hive that Cena and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh dined on the acclaimed 845 Burrard Street restaurant’s patio on Tuesday evening, no doubt enjoying the warm weather and top-notch seafood.

Perhaps his love for Vancouver restaurants blossomed after his marriage to Shariatzadeh, whom he met while filming here back in 2019.

Either way, the Vancouver dining scene has clearly left an impression on the actor.