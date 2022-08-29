SportsBasketball

Lebron James dances up a storm at Kendrick Lamar concert in Vancouver (VIDEO)

Aug 29 2022, 3:39 am
It seems Lebron James is having quite the time during his trip to Vancouver. He was spotted Sunday night at Kendrick Lamar’s concert.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar started dancing as opener Baby Keem took to the stage at the show at Rogers Arena and the crowd was going wild and yelling.

The basketball star has been spotted around Vancouver this weekend. On Saturday, he was seen at the Reflections: The Garden Terrace patio at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia in Vancouver.

The glitzy hotel is no stranger to celebrities. Jennifer Lopez stayed here while filming The Mother in 2021.

There are no clues on his social media as to why he’s in Vancouver, although he does appear to be with his wife, Savannah James, in the videos, who celebrated her birthday on August 27.

With files from Sarah Anderson

