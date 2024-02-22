Inside Otreat: Metro Vancouver's latest brunch spot

The newly opened Otreat may be a bit of a trek for Vancouverites, but we promise it’s well worth it. Serving up an assortment of delicious eats and tasty drinks alongside a cool minimalist interior, Otreat should be on your list of must-visit brunch spots.

We had the chance to check out the restaurant just days after it soft open (which was February 20, 2024) and here’s what we thought.

The space and concept

The name Otreat comes from a combination of the words offer and treat, which the restaurant explains on its website is “a noun meaning of hospitality, and the idea that we want our space to be a place where all guests who come to our space are treated with a sincere gift (food), so that everyone can enjoy themselves and feel treated when they leave the space.”

The inside features a minimalistic-inspired feel with many shades of beige, brown, and orange. It’s simple but in a good and sophisticated sort of way.

In terms of vibes, our video producer Chelsey — who joined us on the visit — said it was the perfect spot for “girl brunch,” so do with that information what you will.

Not only does Otreat serve freshly made bread (more of that in a second), but it also sells the bread from a bakery case by the entrance of the restaurant. We don’t want to spoil anything for your visit, but it was difficult to leave without getting one of these cubed pastries.

The food

After perusing the restaurant’s Instagram we knew we needed to try one dish in particular: the cream bulgogi pasta served up in a bread cube. The second this dish was brought out, it was turning heads throughout the restaurant. A perfectly cubed piece of bread came out stuffed with pasta, with the excess served on the side toasted up.

The cube is covered in what we had originally thought was some sauce but was actually a layer of gooey cheese. What isn’t improved by extra cheese?

The bread was easy to cut into and was slightly sweet, while the pasta was creamy and had equally tasty mushrooms and bulgogi beef. You might look at this and think serving the pasta in a cube is a bit of a gimmick, but at the end of the day this was our favourite dish we ordered. The bread perfectly complimented the pasta inside.

Marco Ovies/Daily Hive

Since Otreat advertises itself as a brunch spot, we had to get an order of the eggs benedict. It has four options to choose from: maple bacon, bulgogi, salmon steak, and grilled vegi. We opted for the maple bacon and it came with tomato confit, maple bacon, and spinach alongside your typical poached eggs and hollandaise sauce with a side of crispy potatoes.

If dessert for breakfast is more your vibe, look no further than the cream dynamite toast. Street’s signature cubed bread is cut up and served with seasonal fruits and purees, toasted bananas, caramel brûlée sauce, and all topped with fresh vanilla cream. Those with a sweet tooth will be very happy with this option.

Marco Ovies/Daily Hive

If you’re looking for something on the healthier side, then we’d point you to the salmon poke bowl. It’s chock full of veggies, with avocado, roasted chickpeas, tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed greens, kale chips, and Atlantic salmon. This was a welcome choice after the sweet cream dynamite toast.

The drinks

We were also very impressed with Otreat’s drink menu, with plenty of caffeinated and alcoholic beverages available.

For coffee, we got the Einspanner which is essentially a tiramisu in beverage form. Think of a very lightly sweet iced espresso topped with foam and hints of chocolate.

We also tried two of the cocktails on the menu. Otreat’s Caesar is served up with a pretzel bagel and a slice of bacon, and has a perfect balance of tomato and clam juice.

However, leaving without ordering the hibiscus soju highball would be a mistake. Made with hibiscus soju, lemon juice, and tonic water, this deceptively simple cocktail was perfectly refreshing and looked very aesthetically pleasing. This is the perfect drink for your next Instagram pic.

Otreat is currently soft-opened from 9 am to 4 pm daily but will be extending its hours after its grand opening — which has yet to be announced.

Address: 509-8840 210 Street, Langley Township

Instagram

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok