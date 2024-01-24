La Taqueria to close original location after 15 years and relocate nearby

Another longtime local eatery has revealed plans to leave its original location in Vancouver. La Taqueria Hastings Street will wind down its operations later this year to relocate, the restaurant shared with Dished.

First opening at 322 W Hastings Street in 2009, La Taqueria has now grown to offer its signature Mexican eats and drinks at several brick-and-mortar locations, including spots in Brentwood, Mount Pleasant, and North Vancouver.

The brand also operates food trucks, most notably in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery downtown.

“Due to redevelopment, our beloved Hastings location will be closing its doors, marking the end of an era,” La Taqueria tells Dished.

“As we reflect on an incredible 15 years at our original location on Hastings, we’re excited to share the next chapter in the La Taqueria journey.”

La Taqueria Hastings and its sister concepts, Chupito and Cantina 189, will make this move together.

La Taqueria’s New Location

The much-loved local eatery shares that it will relocate just a few blocks away at Seymour and Hastings.

Poised to open at 601 W Hastings Street, the address of a new 25-storey LEED Gold office tower, La Taqueria tells Dished it’s aiming for a summer 2024 opening for this outpost.

The new restaurant will be a 50-seat taqueria with a patio. Patrons can expect authentic Mexican-style eats when it comes to the menu; the primary focus will be on tacos and margaritas.

“In this exciting phase, we’re bringing a taste of Mexico to Vancouver with a new culinary partnership,” the team says.

“Our Head Chef Maria will be collaborating with a skilled chef from Mexico to introduce traditional delights, including the mouth-watering Al Pastor taco on the Trompo ‘Shwarma Style,’ authentic Carnitas, and much more.”

As for the current Hastings Street restaurant, we’re told that it will be closing sometime this year, depending on construction and redevelopment timelines.

As always, we’ll keep you posted on an opening date.

