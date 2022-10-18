These Vancouver restaurants will make you feel like you’re on vacation
Summer may have just ended, but we’re already itching to get away somewhere hot and tropical to escape the impending winter blues.
Want to take a trip out to the Mediterranean Sea but on a tight budget? Lucky for us Vancouver is full of restaurants and bars that have a definite “vacation” vibe.
From tiki bars to Greek taverns to Moroccan restaurants, these are the best spots with all the vacation vibes and none of the plane fare.
Boteco Brasil Restaurant
This lively, colourful restaurant will instantly transport you to Brazil – a definite welcome when we’re deep in Vancouver’s rainy winter. Not only can you enjoy some authentic Brazilian cuisine here – think steak with roasted cassava – but Boteco also often has live music, too.
Address: 2545 Nanaimo Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-379-7995
Moltaqa
This Moroccan restaurant in Yaletown is one of the city’s most special spots. With sumptuous interiors straight out of Marrakech, silver platters of traditional mint tea, belly dancing performances, and fantastic Moroccan food, this spot will make you feel like you’re worlds away.
Address: 51 West Hastings Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-696-4055
The Shameful Tiki Room
One of Vancouver’s only tiki bars, the Shameful Tiki is always guaranteed to be a good time. Fully decked out in Hawaiian and retro tiki decor – from the thatched bar to hanging globe lights to tropical paraphernalia – this spot is a fully immersive bar experience.
Address: 4362 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-999-5684
Havana
Located on the vibrant Commercial Drive, Havana is inspired by the flavours, colours, and culture of Cuba’s Old Havana. In addition to some Cuban-inspired cuisine, this is the perfect spot to sip on some mojitos and sangria.
Address: 1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-253-9119
Au Comptoir
Au Comptoir, which translates to “at the counter,” is Vancouver’s version of the Parisian culture of standing at a cafe counter to eat and drink. Whether you’re sipping on a cappuccino, a glass of wine, or enjoying some of its French cuisine, Au Comptoir is the place to be if you want to feel like you’re in the city of light.
Address: 2278 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-569-2278
La Casita
As soon as you walk into La Casita, you’ll feel like you’re on vacation in Mexico. The little Gastown restaurant has vibrant, colourful interiors, plenty of tropical plants, and, if that doesn’t do the trick, the giant margarita the size of your head will.
Address: 101 West Cordova Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-646-2444
Moose’s Down Under
Moose’s Down Under is located in the heart of downtown Vancouver and does everything Aussie style. Mates, it’s time to familiarize yourself with some Kangaroo burger, Aussie Tucker, and Oz Fries.
Address: 830 West Pender Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-683-3300
Tocador
This Latin-inspired cocktail bar and restaurant in Mount Pleasant not only has a great little street-side patio, but it also has vibrant and charming interiors inspired by Cuba. Come for a cocktail and some patatas bravas, stay for the tropical vibes.
Address: 2610 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-620-2433
Hanai
This modern Hawaiian restaurant on the Drive serves dishes like coconut shrimp, Haupia Ube, and Kālua pork, plus it has a killer saké selection. The restaurant itself is bright and sunny with pastel details throughout – a real departure from Vancouver’s drizzly self.
Address: 1590 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-251-6932
Loula’s Taverna and Bar
For both Greek food and fun, check out this restaurant and bar on Commercial Drive. Loula’s white bricks and colourful seating mimic the kind of family spots you’d find in Greece, while the sun and sea-inspired menu will transport you directly to the Mediterranean.
Address: 1608 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-255-3787
