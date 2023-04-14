Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba to open new location in Kitsilano
Apr 14 2023, 9:59 pm
Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba is on a serious roll with openings. The brand, which notes that it’s the world’s largest Mazesoba chain, is opening yet another Vancouver restaurant.
Kokoro just opened a new spot in the River District, and now, signage is up at an address in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood.
The popular contemporary Japanese eatery will be taking over the former location of a BiBo Pizzeria at 1835 W 4th Avenue.
BiBo closed last year after a decade of operation.
Dished has reached out to Kokoro for more info about this new spot, we’ll keep you posted.
Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Kitsilano
Address: 1835 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver