9 bars and restaurants to enjoy live music at in Vancouver

The live music scene in Vancouver isn’t what it used to be, as musicians and fans lament yet another venue closing each year.

But there are still places to hear music. Many fabulous bars and restaurants exist where you can eat dinner and have a drink with a heaping side order of live music.

Of course, there are many pubs and concert venues that serve food, but here are nine picks for restaurants that go out of their way to give people music with their eating experience.

These guys do it up right and are so passionate about supporting live and local music that they host over 700 shows a year (two shows a night, all week). Better still, instead of dealing with tickets and messy cover charges, they simply add six bucks to your tab — the mere price of a beer to enjoy and discover an eclectic array of artists.

The food at Guilt & Co. is creative and top-notch. Try the coconut jalapeno ceviche, the decadent truffle confit duck sandwich, or one of the elaborate cheese and meat boards to share.

Address: 1 Alexander Street, Underground, Vancouver

Phone: 604-288-1704

When Federico’s Supper Club on The Drive closed down after over 20 years of old-school dining and entertainment, we all mourned the loss. But the minds behind Osita took on the space and created a Spanish-influenced restaurant with a spectacular stage that hosts everything from jazz to flamenco to burlesque performances.

The appies at Osita are inspired, like the wild mushroom pate and ahi tuna tartare. Other standout dishes include the bison-lamb-pork stew, papas bravas, seared arctic char, and steak frites.

Address: 1778 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-253-0888

Vancouver is lucky to have East is East. Launched by two siblings who escaped Afghanistan during wartime, they relocated to India, then brought their recipes and culture to Main Street (and later West Broadway). This is where you can find one of the best mugs of chai in town and mouthwatering roti stuffed with organic ingredients like cauliflower, lamb, eggplant, mango chicken, and miso salmon.

The Silk Road-inspired ambiance is perfectly suited for nightly live music where diners can hear traditional sounds from India, Romania, Spain, and other Eastern cultures. Eating healthy food with the sounds of the zither, cello, and tabla drums makes for a unique night out.

Address: 4433 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-565-4401

Address: 3035 West Broadway

Phone: 604-734-5881

As part of Frankie’s Restaurant and Bar, Frankie’s Jazz Club is one of the few places in the city to hear great jazz and blues. And you can bebop along with local and international acts while you eat delicious Italian fare.

Frankie’s menu is extensive and offers homemade pasta, hand-stretched dough for authentic pizzas, and mains like lamb shank and chicken parmigiana.

Address: 775 Beatty Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-688-6368

Built in 1913 and covered in ivy, the Sylvia is worth the visit just to soak up the history right in the heart of English Bay. But it’s also an old-school place to gather for music while you sip a martini or sample their classic fare like crab cakes, cobb salad, and seafood chowder.

Every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday the lounge is an intimate venue for jazz trios, roots, blues, and folk music. A classic hotel on the ocean, great food, and live music… what else could you ask for?

Address: 1154 Gilford Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-681-9321

A home away from home for Brazilians and a great hang for anyone wanting a South American experience, Boteco is a bright and lively place. Live Brazilian performers infuse the atmosphere with joyful samba and sexy bossa nova sounds.

Sit back and listen with the best caipirinha cocktail in town and authentic Brazilian favourites like feijoada (the national dish, a bean and pork stew), pao de queijo (cheese buns), and the irresistible coxinhas (fried potatoes croquettes stuffed with chicken).

Address: 2545 Nanaimo Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-7995

A piano lounge is about as old school as it gets, and Bacchus has been romancing diners and drinkers since 1984. A rotating circle of pianists play nightly from 6 to 10 pm, adding a cool vibe to the lush wood and velvet room (complete with a fireplace) inside the Wedgewood Hotel.

With your cocktail, you can enjoy delicacies like freshly shucked oysters, the shrimp clubhouse, or the black truffle ricotta mascarpone ravioli.

Address: 845 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-608-5319

Vancouver’s new full-service bar, restaurant, and music venue just officially opened its doors.

This concept comes to us from the folks behind another local watering hole known for serving live tunes, East Vancouver’s The Heatley.

Address: 2884 W Broadway, Vancouver

This bar and eatery is a great place to catch some live tunes. The Heatley offers a robust events calendar full of DJs and band appearances as well.

Address: 696 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-3958

